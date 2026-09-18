'Present and future!' – Why Jesus selected Cristiano Ronaldo and four new faces

New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus officially announced his inaugural 25-player selection as the nation begins its defence of the UEFA Nations League title in Group A4. Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack alongside four prominent additions to the setup.

Goalkeeper Samuel Soares earned his first senior international call-up as the primary surprise on the list.

Nuno Tavares, Joao Palhinha, and Fabio Silva also entered the squad after missing the recent 2026 World Cup final stage.