Haaland neutralised! Jesus claims Norway are European elite after Portugal survive Oslo thriller

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus celebrated his second consecutive victory since taking charge, leading the Nations League holders to a 2-1 win over Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium. Goals from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos offset Erling Haaland's second-half equalizer, sending Portugal three points clear at the top of Group A4.

The victory leaves Portugal with maximum points from two matches following their opening win against Wales.

Jesus expressed immense satisfaction with his players' ability to manage high-intensity away conditions in Oslo.