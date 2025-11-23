Getty Images
Joao Palhinha uses Cristiano Ronaldo point to hit back at Jamie Carragher after pundit's ruthless criticism of Tottenham midfielder
What Carragher said about Palhinha
Following Spurs' 1-0 loss to Chelsea at home earlier this month, where Thomas Frank's men had a nightmare outing, former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Carragher savaged Palhinha for a poor showing, as he said: "Palhinha hasn't got the quality. For a player playing for Tottenham in central midfield, for me, that's a pass you have to be able to make. He can't make it.
"Palhinha is on the ball, five touches because he hasn't got the confidence or the ability. What you've got is you've got a lack of courage and confidence from certain players, but you've also got a lack of ability of certain players."
Ronaldo not immune to criticism from pundits
Palhinha has now hit back at Carragher. "I saw it because some people sent it to me, I can't say I didn't see it," the midfielder said of the analysis. "I don't care what the people say. If he speaks bad things about Ronaldo, he can speak about everyone. Some people need to speak about another to be on the screens on the TV. My life is not about that, definitely.
"It makes it a bit embarrassing seeing sometimes the ex-players speaking that way. They speak and they look sometimes like superstars on their past, I don't have problems to say. I think he should have seen probably more games of me at Tottenham. I think I am having a top season."
He added: "I don't care too much because we have a lot of birds speaking all the time about us and trying to drop us. It is about how we react. And the way I reacted was scoring a goal after he said this to me, against Copenhagen. I just want to keep doing my job and show what I am capable to do because I am really proud what I have been doing until now. We are really motivated and have everything to reach a good result."
How is it going for Palhinha at Tottenham?
The Portugal international, who joined Bayern from Fulham in the summer of 2024 for around £47 million (€56m/$61m), was initially seen as an ideal partner for Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the centre of the park. However, he struggled to establish himself and failed to meet expectations.
Palhinha made just 25 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign, with only 10 starts, and his transfer is now regarded as one of Bayern’s more disappointing investments in recent years. After just one season, he was loaned to Tottenham as Bayern sought to cut their losses.
This season, Palhinha has featured in 18 matches across all competitions under Thomas Frank and has rediscovered himself as he has scored four goals, including a strike in a 2-0 win at Manchester City, and has provided two assists.
Tottenham could sign Palhinha permanently
According to multiple reports, Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bayern to sign Palhinha permanently next summer and have agreed to pay a transfer fee in the region of £25m (€30m/$33m). However, it remains uncertain whether Bayern would accept a lower offer, or if Tottenham intend to finalise the deal in the upcoming winter transfer window or wait until the summer.
Palhinha and Spurs will be back in action on Sunday in the Premier League as they take on rivals Arsenal in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.
