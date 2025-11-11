Getty Images Sport
Tottenham and Bayern Munich in talks to reduce Joao Palhinha transfer as Premier League side aim to snap up midfielder in permanent deal
Palhinha's failed move to Bayern
According to Nicolo Schira, Tottenham have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Palhinha for a contract running until 2029.
According to German outlet Sport, the London club have now entered negotiations with the German champions over a potential transfer, with the aim of reducing the €30m (£25m/$33m) fee initially set in the loan agreement. It remains uncertain whether Bayern would accept a lower offer or if Tottenham intend to finalise the deal in the upcoming winter transfer window or wait until the summer.
The Portuguese international, who joined Bayern from Fulham in the summer of 2024 for around €56m (£47m/$61m), was initially seen as an ideal partner for Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. However, he struggled to establish himself in the squad and failed to meet expectations. Palhinha made just 25 appearances in all competitions, with only 10 starts, and his transfer is now regarded as one of Bayern’s more disappointing investments in recent years. After just one season, he was loaned to Tottenham as Bayern sought to cut their losses, with the loan fee reportedly around €5m.
Palhinha reflected on his difficult spell at Bayern, admitting that injuries limited his chances to prove himself. “Last season wasn’t easy for me, especially when I got injured with the national team. I was out longer than expected. Afterwards, I didn’t get the opportunities I think I deserved," he said.
Palhinha's new lease of life at Tottenham
Under Thomas Frank, Palhinha has rediscovered his best form, thriving in his natural role and becoming a key player for Tottenham this season. The Portuguese midfielder has made 18 appearances and scored four goals, including a crucial strike against Manchester City. His influence has been central to Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish, with the club currently just one point behind Sunderland in fourth place. Palhinha has also played a vital role in the Champions League, helping Spurs move closer to automatic qualification for the round of 16.
Playing alongside Pape Sarr in a 4-2-3-1 system, Palhinha provides defensive balance while allowing Sarr to advance forward. A commanding presence in midfield, he dominates central areas, contributes effectively at both ends of the pitch, and plays a key part in Tottenham’s pressing structure. His consistency and tactical intelligence have cemented his place among the Premier League’s standout midfielders this season.
Bayern's wonderful start to the season
Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have been in outstanding form this season despite losing key players such as Palhinha, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, as well as missing out on transfer targets like Nick Woltemade and Nico Williams. Under Kompany’s leadership, Bayern remain unbeaten across all competitions, recording 16 wins and one draw, a testament to the team’s adaptability and tactical evolution. The Belgian coach has implemented a new playing style centred around the squad’s collective strength, perseverance, and sacrifice rather than individual brilliance. This philosophy has revitalised Bayern’s performances, bringing balance and intensity to their game. The system has particularly benefited Harry Kane, who continues to score freely, and Konrad Laimer, who has flourished in midfield. Koln coach Lukas Kwasniok has praised Bayern’s transformation under Kompany, suggesting they look like genuine contenders for a treble this season given their consistency and team unity.
Palhinha hopes Tottenham form leads to strong World Cup
Kompany will use the international break to reflect on Bayern’s impressive win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and use that performance as motivation for his players to continue working toward the treble.
Meanwhile, Palhinha will hope that Bayern and Tottenham can reach an agreement over his future. With his form back to its best, the midfielder will aim to maintain his performances for the rest of the season to secure a place in Portugal’s 2026 World Cup squad.
