Joao Neves criticises Arsenal tactics as PSG celebrate historic Champions League double

Neves did not mince his words following the French giants' second consecutive Champions League title. Speaking after a gruelling encounter that was eventually decided by a penalty shootout, the Portuguese international suggested that only one team turned up with the intention of playing attacking football.

The 21-year-old was vocal about what he perceived as a lack of ambition from Mikel Arteta's side throughout the 120 minutes of play. "The emotion is there. It's the second time that I've been the champion of Europe. It's not even the victory that makes me happy, but playing with such teammates, staff, and management does. Coming here was the best choice I made in my life. I love everything here. We deserved it today, because PSG was the only one who wanted to play," Neves told M6.