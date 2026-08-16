Joao Cancelo drops massive Barcelona transfer hint as Al-Hilal exit looms

The 32-year-old defender has been vocal about his desire to return to Spain throughout the summer, and recently has taken to social media to send a clear message regarding his future. Cancelo published a photograph of himself from behind, wearing the Barcelona kit, accompanied by a single hourglass emoji. This latest update suggests that negotiations between the involved parties have reached a critical and positive breakthrough.

Reports indicate that Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that the saga will be resolved shortly. The club is reportedly prepared to fly Cancelo to the city early next week once the final bureaucratic hurdles are cleared with Al-Hilal. Having already spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barca, the player is intimately familiar with the club's surroundings and the expectations of the demanding Camp Nou crowd.