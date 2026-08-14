Joao Cancelo returns to Al-Hilal training as Barcelona transfer talks continue

According Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal have intensified the situation surrounding Cancelo by officially registering the defender into their squad for the upcoming season. The Saudi Pro League club has handed the Portugal international the number 20 shirt, underlining that he remains under contract in Riyadh.

This firm stance comes as negotiations with Barcelona over a permanent transfer encounter delays. Although the player is keen to secure a return to Camp Nou, the clubs continue to work through financial and administrative details.