Barcelona and Real Madrid on high alert as Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel demands Old Trafford exit

United are locked in a shock stand-off with Gabriel. The talented 15-year-old and his representatives have stunned Old Trafford bosses by submitting a sudden request to leave the club immediately. However, the Red Devils are standing firm and absolutely refusing to budge on the matter. The club will not cancel the youngster's contract under any circumstances, meaning he cannot currently be de-registered.

Despite this firm stance from the English side, the situation has alerted several top clubs across Europe. Spanish giants Barcelona and Madrid are both actively monitoring developments ahead of a potential transfer, as per ESPN.