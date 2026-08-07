Juventus agree personal terms with World Cup star as Premier League giants miss out

Juventus have moved a significant step closer to signing Lucumi from Bologna. The Turin giants have successfully reached an agreement in principle with the player regarding a summer transfer.

According to Tuttosport, Lucumi has consistently kept Juventus at the top of his wishlist. He has firmly prioritised a move to the Bianconeri despite facing exploratory approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United. Securing the Colombian represents a major boost for Juventus as they strengthen their squad. The defender's arrival would add proven Serie A quality and international pedigree to their backline.