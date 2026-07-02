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South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Benjamin Steiner

A 'gory, horrible nightmare' - Jesse Marsch, Alphonso Davies and five keys to Canada vs Morocco

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J. Marsch
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M. Choiniere
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Morocco

Jesse Marsch calls preparing for Morocco a "gory, horrible nightmare" as Canada chase a historic World Cup quarterfinal berth. GOAL breaks down five keys.

HOUSTON - In the moments after Jesse Marsch stepped off the pitch following the country's first-ever knockout-round win at a men's World Cup, he told reporters that advancing meant a "free hit" for the Canadian men's national team and its dreams at the 2026 World Cup.

In the wake of Stephen Eustáquio's dramatic stoppage-time winner to advance past South Africa in the Round of 32, the CanMNT were caught up in the moment. For practically any Canadian, the idea of the men's national team advancing to the Round of 16 was a dream, especially for those involved in the game since 2014, when the team was ranked No. 122 in the world.

In reality, though, there's no such thing as a free hit. Last month in Montreal, center back Luc De Fougerolles told GOAL, "If your goal isn't to win it, then why would you be here?" when asked what a successful World Cup would look like to him.

So, while a beaming Marsch may have called it a "free hit," it was anything but. After beating South Africa in Los Angeles, Marsch hopped on a plane to Monterrey while his players and staff traveled to Houston for the Round of 16. The 52-year-old American coach, however, wanted to see the Netherlands and Morocco with his own eyes and watched the Atlas Lions' dramatic late comeback and penalty shootout win over the Oranje.

That performance sparked fear in him. After all, it was the type of game Morocco had played throughout their 33-game unbeaten streak.

"Preparing for Morocco is like a gory, horrible nightmare," Marsch said Wednesday, building on his description of preparing for Switzerland as a "horror show" before the Group B finale, which Canada lost 2-1. "It's like, I don't want to watch them play. They're too good."

While Marsch was quick to admit that his team will have to be at their best to earn a victory and didn't walk back his "free hit" comments, at least publicly, he also has immense belief that No. 29-ranked Canada can upset No. 6-ranked Morocco.

"We know that everybody's going to write us off," Marsch added. "That's an opportunity, right, but in the end we are focused on trying to really be our best for this match and deliver the best performance of our lives, and that can give us a chance."

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Canada might be able to pull off the upset.

  • Canada v Republic of Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Creating midfield chaos

    If there's anything about Morocco, it's that they might be the most intense team at the World Cup. Luckily for Canada, they might be the one team that can keep up, given the number of miles they cover in Marsch's running-heavy system. That won't change on Saturday and could influence lineup decisions.

    Morocco enter with 30 more minutes played in a hotter climate and about 30 fewer hours of rest, meaning Canada could look to cash in with its most disruptive players before bringing on its true difference-makers, hoping to create enough chaos to exhaust Morocco while matching its intensity.

    Those changes could be evident in the lineup. At the back, De Fougerolles could slide into the starting lineup to bring his intensity alongside Moïse Bombito. At the same time, the fullbacks are expected to remain Richie Laryea and Alistair Johnston.

    Midfield is where things get most intriguing. Instead of Nathan Saliba, the most skilled available midfielder alongside Eustáquio, Marsch could opt for the disruptive Mathieu Choinière to break down Morocco's midfield. Later, Saliba or Niko Sigur could come on to provide a more attacking spark.

    Given that Marsch has been hesitant throughout his tenure to adjust his tactical approach, personnel could be key, with Choinière and, potentially, the return of left winger Ali Ahmed serving as the biggest factors.

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    Adjust the high line

    When questioned about potential tactical adjustments for an opponent, an air of frustration descends on the Canadian coach.

    Ahead of the tournament, GOAL asked whether he planned any changes to avoid exhaustion in demanding training sessions or adapt his playing style.

    "Are you crazy? No," he responded.

    He struck a similar tone when asked about shifting tactics for Morocco.

    Much of his approach could be a facade, as seen during the Alphonso Davies injury saga, but it has also become a defining characteristic of his management.

    Given the wide threats provided by Brahim Díaz and Bilal El Khannouss, as well as the attacking threat of newly signed Ismael Saibari, Canada's high defensive line could spell its doom. A deeper defensive line and a more cautious approach than the high-risk, high-reward system that often requires breakaway saves from Maxime Crépeau could give Canada a chance.

    "There's a high level of trust internally in terms of what we have been building and what we've built, and now is the time to test it at the highest level, so I think guys will be excited about the challenge," Marsch said. "Let's go for it like we have nothing to lose. Everyone's gonna expect us to lose anyway, so let's really go for it.

    "We know that fresh legs, and given the fact that Morocco had to invest 120 minutes in the heat down in Monterrey, can potentially give us an advantage, but we have to make sure we use it that way."

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    Davies' and Bombito's Availability

    When Alphonso Davies arrived in Edmonton with the Canadian group in late May, he sat alongside Marsch as the coach outlined his plan. The team needed to stay in the tournament to get healthier, and the longer they stayed, the better they'd get.

    A month later, Marsch's plan has proven correct. The team that previously didn't have its best player or its first-choice center back has gotten healthier. They are, in most ways, a stronger team than they were a month ago, a rare feat given the intensity and number of games played in that time.

    While Marsch held Davies out during the group stage and used his status as a "decoy" against opponents, the 25-year-old Bayern Munich star impressed despite looking hesitant to sprint during his 15-minute return against South Africa.

    "We were really happy with Alphonso, and he feels really good today," Marsch said Wednesday. "I thought he had a good impact on the game and, more than anything, what you saw is that South Africa really respected him when he came in.

    "So we will be thinking about how to use Alphonso again in this game, whether from the start or off the bench."

    Despite not yet being fully fit, Canada has confidence in Davies, and he changes the way defenders approach the game. Against Morocco, could he come on as early as halftime, or even start? It's a risky choice but potentially a defining gamble.

    Bombito's status will also be in question. He played 59 minutes against South Africa and recorded one interception, but whether the defender in the final stages of recovering from a broken leg is ready for heavier minutes remains uncertain.

    There is no doubt that both decisions could make Canada a much stronger team and bring them closer to the side that threatened Argentina twice at the Copa América two years ago, but there remains considerable risk.

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  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    When Marsch took over the CanMNT, he was handed a daunting opening schedule. His first matches were friendlies against the Netherlands and France before a Copa América opener against Argentina.

    Now he gets another major test and will hope Canada can play with the same pace and fight they showed in the scoreless draw with France in 2024 and the opening half against Argentina, when they held the eventual champions scoreless before falling 2-0.

    While preparing for Morocco might be a "gory, horrible nightmare," Canada's biggest challenge won't simply be Morocco's technical ability but the relentless intensity and speed with which they play. The Netherlands match showed exactly what Morocco can produce, and the CanMNT will need to reach a level rarely seen under Marsch or risk being overwhelmed.

    As much as Morocco's fatigue may help, it will still require an extraordinary effort from Canada. Fortunately, several players can look back to 2022, when they lost 2-1 to Morocco in their final World Cup group-stage match but matched the eventual semifinalists' intensity for long stretches.

    "It was always going to be about maybe running a bit more or working a bit harder to be able to cover this kind of space," Saliba said. "We need to make those tactical adjustments to make sure we're not exposing ourselves."

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    Play free: It's a game-changing opportunity

    Everyone in Canada's camp understands the opportunity in front of them, and while they won't say it publicly, it's clear Marsch's "free hit" comment carries more truth than it initially seemed.

    Many didn't expect Canada to reach the Round of 16, and even fewer expect them to beat one of world soccer's heavyweights. While millions will tune in hoping for an upset, Canada aren't facing significant outside pressure. At the same time, playing away from home creates something of a bubble, something Canada draw confidence from after playing only 13 home matches between the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

    If embracing the opportunity isn't enough, there is also a significant financial incentive. The run has already generated $18.5 million in prize money, shared between the men's and women's national team players and the federation. It also provides a major financial boost after Canada Soccer reported a $1.01 million deficit in 2025 and projected a $4.61 million surplus for 2026.

    Should Canada win, that total rises to $20 million. There's plenty on the line, but the Canadian players don't have to carry the weight of expectation. For many, they've already exceeded it.

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