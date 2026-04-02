Agent explains how Jesse Lingard's move to Corinthians was orchestrated as ex-Man Utd star snubbed New York Red Bulls to reunite with Memphis Depay in Brazil

Martins detailed the genesis of the move, noting that Brazil's open transfer window provided a unique opportunity for the free agent. "I saw that Lingard was on the market, and most transfer windows were already closed. Brazil was one of the few markets still open. So I asked Vini (his client): what do you think about Lingard at Gremio?" Martins told Globo Esporte.

"I contacted Marcelo Paz and said that Jesse was free and wanted to play in Brazil. I explained the conditions and showed that it wasn’t anything crazy - he would fit within the salary cap. The next day we already had a video call with Lingard, and from there the talks moved very quickly."