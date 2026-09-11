'They're one of the favourites' - Jens Petter Hauge praises ruthless Bayern Munich after Bodo/Glimt defeat

Bodo/Glimt were made to pay for a second-half collapse as they were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Bayern in Thursday's Champions League league-phase opener.

The Norwegian outfit produced a disciplined defensive display to keep the hosts at bay during a goalless first half before their momentum unravelled following an injury to their first-choice goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

Jamal Musiala's strike, Harry Kane's historic header, an Alphonso Davies piledriver, and a Michael Olise brace ultimately secured a dominant victory for Vincent Kompany's men.