‘Jealousy everywhere’ - Arsenal title winners Declan Rice & Noni Madueke bite back after ‘tweeting and posting’ from rivals such as Tottenham defender Djed Spence

The 24-year-old has taken to social media to fire back at his detractors following a weekend of extreme highs and lows for Mikel Arteta's side. While Arsenal paraded the Premier League trophy through the streets of north London to celebrate ending a 22-year wait for domestic glory, the shadow of their Champions League final defeat hung in the air. The Gunners were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest, where Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed crucial spot-kicks.

Madueke, who came on as a second-half substitute but did not step up during the shootout, used an Instagram post to set the record straight. Posting a picture of himself and Rice with the Premier League trophy, he wrote: "Champions! Whilst others are tweeting and posting. Thank you God. The glory is yours!" The winger's defiant message served as a direct response to those questioning his role in the European final and the club's overall success.



