Mexican legend Javier Aguirre set for La Liga return as Valencia speed up talks to appoint Carlos Corberan successor

Following the departure of Corberan, sporting director Braulio Vazquez has led discreet negotiations with Aguirre's camp over the past few days. According to MARCA, both parties held a pivotal conversation on Friday to finalise an agreement, driven by a mutual desire to reach common ground. Circles surrounding rival managers approached by the sporting director have already conceded that the Mexican leads the race to take the helm of the Blanquinegros.