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Jamie Vardy targeted by Sao Paulo as Brazilian giants weigh up free transfer
Morumbi hierarchy explores swoop
The Brazilian heavyweights have reportedly made an initial approach to sign former Leicester talisman Vardy following the expiration of his contract at Cremonese this summer. News of the surprise transfer pursuit was first broken by journalist Fabrizio Romano before being widely corroborated byESPN Brazil. The 39-year-old forward is currently a free agent after scoring seven goals in 29 appearances in Italy, a campaign that ultimately ended in relegation to Serie B.
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Board debates market opportunity
According to ESPN Brazil, formal negotiations between the two parties have yet to get underway, but the veteran striker is being seriously considered as a 'market opportunity' after the board conducted a thorough assessment of his situation. One section of the hierarchy believes that Vardy, deemed to be in prime physical and technical shape, would inject an invaluable winning mentality into the first-team squad. However, other board members view the move as a major gamble given the significant financial package required and the player's age, with the forward turning 40 in January.
Experienced finisher evaluates options
The pursuit comes as Sao Paulo look to bolster an attack already spearheaded by Jonathan Calleri, who recently committed his future until 2028. It also offers a fresh challenge for Vardy, who established himself as a Leicester icon with 200 goals in 500 games across 13 memorable seasons. Having famously spearheaded the Foxes' fairy-tale 2015-16 Premier League triumph with 24 goals, the veteran returned to England with his family after wrapping up his stint in Italy.
While assessing his next move, Vardy launched the weekly podcast Jamie Vardy's Having A Party with former team-mate Wes Morgan, making it clear he has no plans to pull on a Leicester shirt again and will strictly be cheering them on from the stands.
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Struggling frontline seeks spark
Should he accept a switch to South America, Vardy would arrive midway through the campaign with the side sitting 13th in the Brazilian top flight after 22 matches. A misfiring frontline has become an urgent concern, with the team managing just five goals in their last six outings and lacking cutting edge since May. The arrival of a seasoned goalscorer is viewed as a vital boost to sharpen their attack and lift them up the table.
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