Jamal Musiala set for dramatic Bayern Munich return against Schalke after scary pre-season collapses

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Musiala is on the verge of returning to competitive action following a period of enforced rest and medical monitoring. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Kompany noted that the final decision regarding the player's involvement would be dependent on how he reacted to the team's final training session.

At the time, the Belgian manager explained the club's cautious stance, stating: "He’s had a good, full week of training. Things are looking up for him, he’s doing well. We’ve already explained how we’re handling this. Jamal is in a good phase right now. We’ve been dealing with the situation for a while now."

"We’ll see how he is in training today and then make the decision that’s best for Jamal and the team. Today we will make a decision with Jamal with regards to how he handles the training session. Serge Gnabry will not be available this week, hopefully next week. The main priority is that he feels well."