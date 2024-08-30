Manchester United v Manchester City - 2024 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea as Man Utd forward escapes Old Trafford nightmare on loan deal with permanent switch next summer

J. SanchoChelseaManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Jadon Sancho has completed a deadline day transfer to Chelsea on loan from Manchester United, it has been confirmed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea confirm signing of Sancho
  • Winger joins on loan with obligation to buy
  • Puts end to miserable time at Old Trafford
Article continues below