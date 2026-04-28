AFP
Jack Grealish defended by ex-Aston Villa hero after being pictured asleep at rooftop bar
Agbonlahor hits out at privacy invasion
Grealish has been defended by former Aston Villa teammate Agbonlahor after images surfaced of the Everton star asleep at a rooftop bar in Manchester. The 30-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious foot injury, was, in pictures released by The Sun, seen dozing in a chair, reportedly at the 'Stories' bar venue following an afternoon with friends.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was quick to slam those who shared the footage of the Manchester City loanee. He said: “My first thoughts were: I've been in that situation, and it just shows the sort of people that are out there, that are taking pictures and what they're doing with the pictures. It happened to me quite a few times and you're just like: ‘Come on. You've got nothing better to do with your life’- taking pictures and this and that."
- Getty Images Sport
Commitment to injury rehab questioned
While the images of Grealish have raised eyebrows, Agbonlahor insists the player remains professional behind the scenes. Grealish has been out of action since February after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture, an injury that has ruled him out of England’s upcoming World Cup campaign.
“Listen, he's been through a lot. He's been through a season-ending injury. He's doing his rehab," Agbonlahor added. “I've seen what he's been doing in his rehab. He's working hard to get back. I think he's back available to train in July - he said to me the other day. Listen, he won't be happy that those pictures have come out, but I'm sure when he's at training, when he's there doing his rehab, he's doing everything right. But it just sums up this world we live in now - people want to take pictures and send them off.”
McCoist's issue with modern camera phones
The sentiment was shared by Ally McCoist, who believes that modern technology has made it impossible for high-profile figures to enjoy any semblance of a private life. McCoist argued that while the optics are not ideal for a professional athlete, the lack of respect for privacy is the real issue at hand. The Rangers legend stated: “It might just be the worst invention on the planet - the camera phone. I'm telling you right now, scandalous. For the boys, I'm thinking of boys now. That's not a good look. Of course, it's not a good look, let's not kid ourselves on. But at the same time, what happened to a bit of privacy?"
- Getty Images Sport
Grealish faces an uncertain future
The controversy comes at a frustrating time for Grealish, who had finally rediscovered his best form after moving to Hill Dickinson Stadium on loan. After a difficult period at Manchester City following his £100 million move from Villa in 2021, the winger had registered two goals and six assists for the Toffees this term before disaster struck in January.
The injury has denied him a chance to force his way back into the international fold after he was left out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. With his loan spell ending and his future at City still unclear, Grealish will be hoping to let his football do the talking once he returns to full fitness in the summer. For now, the focus remains on a July return to training as he navigates the final stages of his recovery.