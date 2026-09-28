'I would turn away!' - Ivan Rakitic admits he still cannot watch highlights of Croatia's 2018 World Cup final heartbreak against France

Despite the lingering regret of missing out on international football's biggest prize, Rakitic stressed that reaching the showpiece remained an extraordinary feat for a nation of fewer than four million people.

Reflecting on the widespread respect Croatia earned from the global football community, Rakitic added: "Ten minutes after losing it, we felt immense pride because Croatia isn't Spain; it's very small, with a population not even reaching four million, but we achieved something special: we even won over the hearts and respect of so many people in France.

"I received messages from all over the world, even though I would have much preferred to lift the trophy."