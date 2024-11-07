Itumeleng Khune's successor - Have Kaizer Chiefs found new pair of safe hands in Fiacre Ntwari as Nasreddine Nabi looks to end trophy drought?

The Rwanda international has big boots to fill as he is expected to walk in the footsteps of the legendary Itumeleng Khune at Amakhosi.

Fiacre Ntwari, the latest goalkeeper to join Kaizer Chiefs, faces a challenge unlike any other at the club. As a goalkeeper, the scrutiny is always more intense than it is for outfield players, and stepping into the boots of the Chiefs' number one is no small feat.

Ntwari arrives at a club already boasting two established goalkeepers - Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen. For any player in his position, this is a daunting scenario, but even more so at a club of Chiefs' stature, where the spotlight never dims. The pressure to perform is immediate and relentless.

Adding to the weight of expectation is the legacy of Itumeleng Khune, one of South Africa's most iconic and consistent goalkeepers. Khune - who still wishes to be on the field - not only made a name for himself at Chiefs but was also the undisputed number one for Bafana Bafana during his peak.

After Khune's prime, however, neither Bvuma nor Petersen has been able to fill those enormous gloves. Now, Ntwari finds himself tasked with carrying that legacy forward. The baton has been passed, and it’s up to him to prove that he can become a reliable and commanding presence between the sticks for Amakhosi.

Join GOAL as we dive into Ntwari's early life at Naturena.