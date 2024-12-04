'Itumeleng Khune is going too far, Chipezeze can't win Player of the Season while Ronwen Williams is there! He only suits Chiefs style of play with time wasting tactics. Let's stick to our flops Petersen and Bvuma - Fans

The Amakhosi icon made provocative comments regarding Elvis Chipezeze, and his remarks led local football supporters to react.

Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Itumeleng Khune has asserted that Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze could be a Goalkeeper of the Season candidate if he maintains his excellent form.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper earned four Man of the Match honours during the recently ended Carling Knockout tournament, where Dikwena Tsa Meetse were crowned champions.

Following Chipezeze's remarkable performances, Khune commended his displays. Nevertheless, the former Bafana Bafana keeper's comments did not resonate well with certain fans.

Here, GOAL shares with you some of the leading social media reactions from the stirred football enthusiasts.

