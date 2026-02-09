Itumeleng Khune hits out at 'disappointing' Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef after missed opportunity to guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification

Kaizer Chiefs opened a two-point gap at the top of Group D after their 2-1 win over Al Masry in Polokwane on Sunday.

Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.

Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.

Leading 2-1 and seemingly unaware a two-goal margin would clinch a spot in the knockout rounds Amakhosi eased off, leaving them needing a result in Cairo against Zamalek next weekend to secure their progress.