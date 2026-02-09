Itumeleng Khune hits out at 'disappointing' Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef after missed opportunity to guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification
Chiefs win in Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs opened a two-point gap at the top of Group D after their 2-1 win over Al Masry in Polokwane on Sunday.
Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.
Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.
Leading 2-1 and seemingly unaware a two-goal margin would clinch a spot in the knockout rounds Amakhosi eased off, leaving them needing a result in Cairo against Zamalek next weekend to secure their progress.
What Youssef said
"It’s a good result but we have to think about ourselves," he told SABC Sport.
"We have to prepare ourselves for the trip. It is a final game, we have to prepare to fight. We hoped to finish today.
"We played a good game, we showed even last game against Stellenbosch, it was a very nice game. We missed opportunities. I think the performances are coming step by step. The team is playing very well.
"Everyone is showing good spirit. There are very positive vibes inside," the Tunisian added.
Khune's clapback
"Very disappointing," Khune said on SABC Sport.
"Because that could have been communicated before the game started [that Kaizer Chiefs needed a two-goal margin to seal qualification].
"The players should have been told that ‘guys, if we were to compare apples with apples, this is the juice you might get," he added.
"They focused on themselves, yes, it’s very important to look at your own results and performance but again, this table is too tight.
"They should have known better to say guys, let’s look at the comparisons in terms of goal difference.
"It is very disappointing that this was not communicated to the coach, the players should have been told they needed that extra goal," he said.
Crunch time for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs still control their fate ahead of a massive clash with Zamalek in Cairo this weekend, but Khalil Ben Youssef recently complained about his side's congested fixture list and will be pleased that Amakhosi have the week off to prepare for the crunch fixture.
Chiefs need just a point to ensure qualification but could still qualify even if they lose, depending on the result of Al Masry vs ZESCO United in the other Group D finale.