Italy players wanted €300,000 bonus for World Cup qualification before Bosnia humiliation

Ex-head coach Gennaro Gattuso reportedly shut down the negotiations immediately, reminding his players that rewards are earned through results. The head coach, legendary for his 'grinta' as a player, was left frustrated by the squad's lack of focus during such a high-stakes week.

"The sad ending proved Rino right, but sums up the mindset with which some Italian players got to the game that could have brought Italy back to the World Cup," La Repubblica noted. Following the penalty shootout heartbreak, senior figures tried to persuade Gattuso to stay, but the manager stood by his principles. He informed the squad that he would not continue after such a catastrophic failure to meet national expectations.