The first squad of Italy's new Roberto Mancini era has already suffered its first withdrawal. In the long list the FIGC released only a few days ago, Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante was included, but after the final round of league matches he has been forced to pull out and will not answer Italy's call. Instead, the Italy head coach has called up Samuele Ricci.
Italy, problem for Cristante: left out of the squad, Mancini calls up Ricci
Physical problem
Cristante has been withdrawn from the Italy squad after the FIGC announced the Roma midfielder is dealing with an unspecified physical problem. Samuele Ricci came in as his replacement for the national team and, after appearing from the start of the second half for Como, he could not help his team-mates turn defeat against Frosinone around.
The FIGC statement
Italy meet this evening at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano, where they will start training tomorrow ahead of the first four matches in their UEFA Nations League group.
After yesterday's league match against Inter, Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is unavailable because of a physical problem and will not be able to answer the call-up. In response, head coach Roberto Mancini has called up Como midfielder Samuele Ricci, who will join the group in the next few hours.
The complete list of call-ups
Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta),Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City),Massimo Pessina (Bologna), Guglielmo Vicario (Juventus);
Defenders: Honest Ahanor (Crystal Palace), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Daniele Ghilardi (Roma), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Eddy Kouadio (Monza), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta);
Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter),Issa Doumbia (Sporting CP), Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Davide Frattesi (Lazio), Rolando Mandragora (Torino), Samuele Ricci (Como), Alessandro Romano (Cagliari), Sandro Tonali (Tottenham);
Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Sebastiano Esposito (Sassuolo), Samuele Inacio (Borussia Dortmund), Moise Kean (Como), Daniel Maldini (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Antonio Vergara (Napoli), Nicolò Zaniolo (Udinese), Mohamed Alì Zoma (Nuremberg).
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