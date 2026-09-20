Italy, problem for Cristante: left out of the squad, Mancini calls up Ricci

Italy meet this evening at the Federal Technical Centre in Coverciano, where they will start training tomorrow ahead of the first four matches in their UEFA Nations League group.

After yesterday's league match against Inter, Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is unavailable because of a physical problem and will not be able to answer the call-up. In response, head coach Roberto Mancini has called up Como midfielder Samuele Ricci, who will join the group in the next few hours.