It's Soweto Derby Week! Amaze your friends and family with a fount of useless knowledge on the biggest match in South Africa's football calendar as Orlando Pirates prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB stadium

The myths, the legends, the BS and all the facts, stats and numbers you will want in your locker ahead of the derby on the weekend.

The Soweto Derby is one of football's most storied rivalries, from the rancour of the formation of Kaizer Chiefs, and out-of-lined Orlando Pirates players, up to every set of fans currently having bragging rights, the derby invites a passion that runs deep in the South African football psyche.

Even beyond our borders, the derby regularly makes the grade in lists of the world's greatest rivalries and derbies, ranking in the same breath as Manchester United versus Liverpool, the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona and even the fabled Argentinian Superclasico River Plate vs Boca Juniors.

As Saturday's Soweto Derby gets closer and every conversation starts to pivot towards Chiefs or Pirates chances of getting the win, GOAL has collated a whole list of stats, facts and oddities that you can use to amaze your friends, astonish your family and get work colleagues to applaud your incredible football knowledge.