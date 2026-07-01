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'It hurts' - Sebastian Beccacece steps down as Ecuador manager after defeat to World Cup co-hosts Mexico
Contract concludes with knockout exit
The journey for La Tri at the 2026 World Cup came to an end in the Round of 32, and with it, the tenure of their manager. Beccacece confirmed that his contractual obligations with the Ecuadorian Football Federation concluded with the team's exit from the tournament. Despite a spirited campaign that included a memorable victory over Germany, the manager felt he could not remain in his post after failing to reach the goals he had set for himself and the nation.
Speaking to the press after the 2-0 defeat to Mexico, Beccacece was transparent about his reasons for walking away. "Our contract ended with the World Cup. I don't think we were able to achieve the feat we promised: to make this the best World Cup ever. Today it's my turn to say goodbye," he admitted.
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Mixed emotions for departing coach
Beccacece did not hide the emotional toll the decision took on him, especially given the strong relationship he had built with his players and the governing body. While he expressed a desire to continue working with the current crop of talent, he felt a sense of duty to resign after falling short of the round of 16.
"That's why I have to leave. I would have liked to continue because what I received from the players and the management warranted the possibility of continuing. But I understand how this works and it hurts, but I think the decision was clear," Beccacece explained.
Struggles against energetic Mexico
Reflecting on the match itself, the manager acknowledged that his side struggled to cope with the intensity provided by the co-hosts. Mexico started the game with incredible energy, backed by a partisan home crowd, and Ecuador found themselves on the back foot almost immediately. A flawless defensive display from El Tri ensured that Ecuador's improved second-half performance resulted in no goals.
"We were outplayed in the first half," Beccacece noted. "We fought back, but we couldn't find the goal that would have given us a boost."
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A legacy of youth and gratitude
Despite the sting of elimination, Beccacece remained focused on the positives and the foundation he helped build for the future of Ecuadorian football. He pointed to the youthful profile of his squad as the real success of his tenure. He took a moment to thank the fans and the players for the support they provided throughout his time in charge.
"The legacy is from the players, because they have been the youngest team of Ecuador," the manager stated when asked about his impact. "I have no complaints, only gratitude to the people and the players. I received so much gratitude and affection from the bottom of my heart. The boys gave me two beautiful hours after the match and that's what we're left with."