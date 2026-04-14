According to The Athletic, Real Madrid will consider selling García this summer if the valuation is met. Like with other homegrown talents, the club intends to include a buy-back clause in any deal.
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Is VfB Stuttgart preparing another move for him? Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell the striker
Garcia certainly has a market. Although he is not a first-team regular at Real due to fierce competition in attack, he still gets regular game time, including in the Bundesliga.
Last winter the 22-year-old was identified as a top target by VfB Stuttgart, with talks reported between the clubs. Although a move did not materialise, it was clear that the Swabians’ interest had not waned. Eintracht Frankfurt have also been linked with Garcia in recent months.
Stuttgart are currently enjoying positive results with another youngster from the Real academy: 20-year-old midfielder Chema Andres, who joined last summer and impressed in the first half of the campaign, is now alternating between the starting XI and a substitute role while Real retain a buy-back option.
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Is a move to the Bundesliga on the cards? Gonzalo Garcia only recently signed a new contract with Real Madrid in August.
A sale would still surprise many, given that Real Madrid only signed García to a new deal running until 2030 last August. Yet, in the medium to long term, the club now appears set on Brazilian gem Endrick for that squad slot.
Real paid Palmeiras a hefty €47.5 million for the 19-year-old in 2024, but with first-team opportunities scarce, he was farmed out to Olympique Lyon until the end of the season. In 16 outings for the French club, he has already delivered six goals and six assists, underlining his potential.
Gonzalo García emerged as Real Madrid’s star performer at the Club World Cup.
Garcia, a product of Real’s youth system, earned a first-team call-up after scoring 25 goals in 36 third-tier games for the reserves. Last summer’s Club World Cup saw the Spanish Under-21 international step into the first team and seize his chance while Kylian Mbappé recovered from injury. In six outings he delivered four goals and one assist, including the decisive strike in the 1-0 round-of-16 win over Juventus.
This term he has broken into Real’s first team, starting sporadically but featuring 33 times, mostly from the bench. His standout moment remains a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Betis Sevilla in early January; he has now scored six goals in the 2025/26 campaign.
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Gonzalo García: His statistics this season
Appearances 33 Goals 6 assists Assists: 2 2