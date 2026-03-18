Is FC Bayern in for a rough ride? Austerity measures for Max Eberl and a second fixed-term deposit account revealed

Following the departure of top earners such as Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller last summer, the salary hierarchy could shift upwards again in the coming months.

For one thing, Dayot Upamecano has moved into ‘Category 2’ of the top earners following his contract extension, a category in which players earn up to €20 million. This group also includes Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer, including bonuses. Should the latter not retire and sign another one-year contract, the long-standing number one would, according to the report, have to take a pay cut.

Eberl had already managed this with Serge Gnabry’s contract extension (until 2028), whilst Upamecano, Davies and Musiala became more expensive. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are also said to be on a similar salary level to the international. The combined annual salary of the wing duo is estimated at 34 million euros – around six million euros less than Coman and Sane.