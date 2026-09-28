AFP
'The rules are clear' - Ireland faced 'undetermined' UEFA sanctions if they boycotted controversial Israel clash, FAI president reveals
The threat of UEFA disciplinary action
Cooke has detailed the significant risks the national team faced had they decided to boycott their Nations League meeting with Israel, which Ireland won 3-0 on Sunday. The fixture, which was moved to a neutral venue in Hungary, took place amid intense public pressure and calls for the Irish side to withdraw due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Speaking to RTE Sport, Cooke clarified that while UEFA did not issue a specific new threat, the existing regulatory framework was intimidating enough to ensure the game went ahead. When asked if the organisation had threatened extra sanctions, he replied: 'No. The rules are clear. It specifies if we don't fulfil the fixtures what the sanctions are and then there's reference to other sanctions undetermined. I think it depends on UEFA and what sanctions they levy on somebody as a result of it. We saw a recent thing in England and Southampton, the levies that were levied on them.'
- AFP
Internal tensions and player protests
The build-up to the 3-0 victory in Debrecen was marked by visible signs of protest from the Irish squad. Players opted not to shake hands with their opponents, and the squad bowed their heads during the playing of the Israeli national anthem. Furthermore, the traditional exchange of pennants between captains Dara O'Shea and Manor Solomon did not occur. These actions followed a period of uncertainty where the match was reportedly in doubt due to internal discussions within the Irish camp regarding the ethics of playing the fixture.
Reports suggested that goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had initially expressed a desire to withdraw from the match as a form of protest, leading to a meeting at the team hotel. However, a democratic process ultimately ensured the game proceeded. The FAI later confirmed that a vote among the playing staff resulted in a 'significant majority' deciding to take the pitch. Cooke praised the squad for their professionalism, stating: 'We've fulfilled one of the fixtures now thanks to the courage of those players who played tonight and togged out.'
Navigating political and sporting mandates
The FAI has faced criticism from advocacy groups like Irish Sport for Palestine, which spearheaded the 'Stop The Game' campaign. Despite the backlash, Cooke maintained that the association followed the directives of its own governing structure. He defended the FAI's management of the situation, noting: 'Some people think it was quite well handled. We said all along that we would play the game. That was mandated through us by our members, through the board.' The president emphasised that the association felt obligated to meet its international commitments despite the surrounding controversy.
This stance comes even as the FAI previously lobbied for stronger action against Israel on the international stage. In November, the association sent a formal letter to UEFA proposing that Israel be expelled from both club and international competitions. Discussing the progress of that request, Cooke noted that the governing body had not yet reached a final verdict. 'Their response was that they'd consider it and they're still considering it,' he confirmed.
- AFP
Regional cooperation and future fixtures
In an effort to gauge the sentiment of other nations, Cooke reached out to representatives from Austria and Kosovo, who share the same Nations League group. His discussions aimed to see if there was collective support for potential sanctions or a unified stance regarding these fixtures. However, he found little appetite for a boycott elsewhere. 'I've certainly spoken to the other countries in our group and they reaffirmed their decisions to play the games,' Cooke admitted, suggesting that Ireland would have stood alone had they refused to play.
The focus now shifts toward the second scheduled meeting between the two sides, which is currently set to take place on October 4. Like the first encounter, this match will be held at a neutral venue, with the Serbian town of Backa Topola selected as the host site.
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