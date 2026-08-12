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CM Grafica nuova Inter Jones 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter, with Frattesi's departure, make a new move for Curtis Jones: the figures

Inter
C. Jones
Liverpool
D. Frattesi
Lazio
Transfers

Frattesi’s departure will allow Inter to make one last attempt for the Liverpool midfielder

Inter have gone all out in the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing. Since last January, Curtis Jones has sat at the top of the Nerazzurri's list as their ideal midfield addition. So far, though, they have not been able to make the decisive move.

That was down to another player, Davide Frattesi, whom the ownership have always seen as the priority sale to make room for the Englishman, who still has another year left on his Liverpool contract. Now, though, everything is finally in place for one last attempt.


  • Frattesi to Lazio

    The first piece of the puzzle concerns the Rome-born midfielder and, in these hours, the final details of his move to Lazio are being settled. The deal is a loan with an obligation to buy for €15 million, conditional on a finish within 12th place being achieved during this season. Inter will also keep a sell-on clause worth more than 20% of the midfielder's future resale.

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  • New assault on Jones

    Once Frattesi's departure is officially completed, Inter will have room to manoeuvre and negotiate with Liverpool for Curtis Jones. The Englishman has long given priority to the Nerazzurri. He missed the Reds' latest friendly with Andoni Iraola on the bench for "precautionary reasons", but the transfer market is behind that decision. And the Nerazzurri are already planning a fresh move.

  • €35 million are needed

    Inter are now ready to improve on their initial offers of €20 million and €25 million, submitted before 30 June 2026 and left on standby until now. Liverpool, despite the contract expiring on 30 June 2027, initially asked for €40 million but in recent hours have lowered their demands and, according to Fabrizio Romano, are ready to accept an overall valuation of €35 million, including bonuses.

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