Inter have gone all out in the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing. Since last January, Curtis Jones has sat at the top of the Nerazzurri's list as their ideal midfield addition. So far, though, they have not been able to make the decisive move.

That was down to another player, Davide Frattesi, whom the ownership have always seen as the priority sale to make room for the Englishman, who still has another year left on his Liverpool contract. Now, though, everything is finally in place for one last attempt.



