Inter, who is Tobias Andrada: “chicle”, the River Plate talent compared to Valverde in Baccin’s sights

Born in 2007, he is a central midfielder with more quality than quantity. In his homeland, he is seen as a pure "volante" in terms of his role. Developed in the youth ranks of Velez Sarsfield, he made his professional debut for the club with the blue Vs in 2025.

By the end of his first year in the first team, he had racked up 35 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists and had also made his Copa Libertadores debut. Those performances caught the eye of several clubs, but in the end it was River Plate who decided to invest in him.

As for the figures involved, they were modest all things considered. According to Soydelmillo.com, the agreement involved the purchase of 66% of the player’s rights for 6 million dollars and an option to acquire a further 14% in the future. Today, therefore, his value starts at 9 million dollars.