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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Inter v Parma LIVE

Inter
Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Follow the live coverage of the Serie A sixth-round match

Matchday six of Serie A brings Cristian Chivu's Inter up against Alberto Gilardino's Parma at the Meazza, with the latter taking charge of the Gialloblu for the first time after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. The Nerazzurri restart from top spot in the table, level on points with Roma on 13 after 4 wins and a draw, that draw coming against the Giallorossi, who are away to Como tomorrow. Parma, meanwhile, have 4 points and went into the break off the back of their first win of the league campaign, against Genoa, after three defeats and a draw. Kick-off at San Siro is at 18:00 today, with Bonacina the referee.


Inter v Parma

Scorers:

  • Goal and key moments

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  • Line-ups and match report

    Inter-Parma

    Scorers:


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Stankovic, Sucic, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram. Manager: Chivu.


    PARMA (3-5-2): Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Diego Carlos; Britschgi, Ordonez, Keita, Fabbian, Valeri; Romero, Lontani. Manager: Gilardino.


    Referee: Bonacina

    Booked:

    Sent off:



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Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR