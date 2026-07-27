Inter, the Curtis Jones trail is still open

Inter have made their choice. In defence, their first signing will be the one who, unless there is a change of heart, brings John Stones to the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The green light arrived in the evening for a two-year deal with an option worth €4 million per season for the former Manchester City Englishman, and there will be no transfer fee paid from Viale della Liberazione.





That leaves the budget intact and attention remains on Curtis Jones, a move that has stayed under the radar but is still very much alive.



