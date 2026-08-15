89' CHANCE - Sucic breaks into the box and plays it wide to Lautaro, who nudges it on for Dimarco. His powerful low left-footed shot is once again saved by Gonzalez. Mkhitaryan gets to the rebound but does not catch it cleanly and sends it just wide.





82' GOAL - Stones scores on his debut! Mkhitaryan wins a free-kick in the final third and Dimarco delivers superbly to the back post. Pavard heads it back across goal and John Stones turns it into the net at the far post.





59' Dimarco switches play to Diouf, who takes an extra touch before laying it on for Barella, but under pressure he does not connect properly with his first-time effort. The ball runs to Dimarco, who hits a powerful left-footed shot but once again finds the goalkeeper in his way.





56' CHANCE - Bonny gets another chance, receiving the ball on the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful low right-footed strike. Manu Gonzalez gets down brilliantly to turn it behind for a corner.





51' CHANCE - Sucic plays it through for Bonny, who crosses to the back post for the unmarked Dimarco. His first-time ball back into the middle again finds Bonny, who snatches at a first-time left-footed effort and fails to trouble the goalkeeper.





49' Pio Esposito gets in behind, feints "Milito-style" and then curls a right-footed effort towards the far post, but a defensive deflection sends the ball out for a corner.





35' CHANCE - Calhanoglu wins the ball in the final third, slightly wide on the right, and lets fly with a powerful angled shot that skims the post to Valles' right.





14' CHANCE - Antony threatens Pepo Martinez this time. The winger cuts inside from the right onto his left foot and unleashes a powerful strike from the edge of the area that whistles just wide of the near post. The goalkeeper tells off his team-mates for the too much space they allowed.





8' Betis respond with a shot from the edge of the area by Fornals, comfortably gathered low down by Martinez.





6' CHANCE - Bonny wastes Inter's first clear opening. The Ivorian striker is first to make the difference in the high press that allows Pio Esposito to win back possession, but then gets his timing all wrong on Barella's cross and heads it incredibly high despite being unmarked.





4' Play stops for a long spell as the Betis medical staff attend to Hector Bellerin, who is down on the edge of his own penalty area. He will be replaced in the 9th minute.





0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm