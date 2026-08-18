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Grafica Luis Henrique RomaCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter, Roma try again for Luis Henrique: he suits both Gasperini and D'Amico

Inter
Roma
L. Henrique

The Brazilian winger remains Roma's last target after the Rodrigo Mora coup.

The arrival of Rodrigo Mora is Roma's marquee signing of the summer, but the Giallorossi have no intention of stopping there. Gian Piero Gasperini has given sporting director Tony D'Amico clear instructions: he wants two options in every area and, as things stand, the squad still lacks a wide player who can operate all over the pitch and possibly serve as a utility option on both flanks.

So after the initial enquiries in recent days, Trigoria will make a fresh move for Inter's Brazilian wide player, Luis Henrique.


  • He brings Gasperini and D'Amico into agreement

    As reported by Filippo Biafora for Il Tempo, the former Marseille winger is winning over both Gian Piero Gasperini and sporting director Tony D'Amico. His technical and tactical qualities could make him a perfect fit for the way the manager uses the 3-4-2-1 system, while his wages and the simplicity of the deal would make this a straightforward move for the executive.

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  • It depends on the formula

    Fresh contacts are due over the next few hours, but compared to the initial reports, much will hinge on the formula and the conditions Inter ask for. It's hard to see a deal being done outright for €30 million.

    Far more likely is a deal along the lines of the one that produced the first agreement between Lazio and Inter for Frattesi a few days ago. A loan with a conditional obligation to buy, and a very high percentage of any future resale left to Inter.



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