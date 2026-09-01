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Pio Esposito Inter MonzaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Pio Esposito set for new contract: agreement until 2031, here are his new wages

Inter
Transfers
F. Esposito

Inter tie down the 2005-born player with a new contract

For weeks, this one looked a matter of time, and now the signatures finally seem set to arrive. Pio Esposito and Inter are ready to strengthen their bond even further by putting an agreement in writing that the Nerazzurri have already had in place for some time.


The young striker, born in 2005, is expected to sign a contract renewal until 2031, extending his current deal, which expires in 2030, by a further season. It is a formal step, but above all a significant signal from Inter, who are firmly backing the centre-forward from Castellammare di Stabia and also want to reward him financially for the progress he has made in recent months.


The new contract will also bring a salary increase: Esposito’s wages are expected to be around €3 million. That is a significant figure for such a young player and underlines the central role of the Italy talent in the club’s future plans.


Inter have made a clear choice by tying Esposito down and stopping his performances and development from drawing ever greater attention on the transfer market. The striker, for his part, is getting ready to continue his Nerazzurri journey knowing he has earned space and recognition.

  • The numbers


    The numbers already tell a clear story. In an Inter shirt, Pio Esposito has made 52 appearances and scored 12 goals so far, while he has played 79 matches for Spezia and scored 22 times. Time spent away from Milan has also helped him build minutes, responsibility and, above all, consistency.


    There is also Italy, another stage on which the centre-forward has left his mark: 9 appearances and 5 goals for Italy. Those numbers underline his steady progress and have only added to the expectation around the young striker's future.


    Next comes the latest step: signature, contract renewal until 2031 and a new salary. Inter are keeping a firm grip on Pio Esposito and adding another piece to their project for the future.


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