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Pio Esposito Inter MonzaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Inter, Pio Esposito after his renewal: "Grateful to Chivu, with him since the Under-14s"

Inter
F. Esposito

The Inter centre-forward speaks after renewing until 2032

Pio Esposito, the Inter striker who has just signed a new deal until 2032, has spoken to the club's official channels.


Pio, you and Inter together until 2032: what does this renewal mean and what value does it have for you?

"I have to say it's something very emotional: when I got into the car to come here I had butterflies in my stomach. Why? Because I feel it's an important milestone in my life and in my career, even if it is absolutely not an end point, but a point from which to set off and keep working like this, and recognition for the work done up to today, so I need to keep working like this."


You were 9 the first time you wore the Inter shirt. What would you say to that version of yourself today, in light of the football journey you have been on?

"I would definitely say to always believe, in the best moments and in the slightly less good ones, to keep believing and above all to always work as hard as possible, because with work, sooner or later, the results come."


  • How much did manager Chivu influence your development? You had already played with him in the Primavera.

    "A lot. I was also with manager Chivu at Under-14 level. He has always had great faith in me and great confidence in me, so meeting him again in the first team was hugely important for me. He gave me an opportunity I had dreamed of all my life. I am happy that, up to today, I have managed to repay his trust, and I hope and want to keep doing so."


    Since your return to Inter, in one season you have lifted two trophies and individually you have scored 10 goals. What personal objectives do you have for your future?

    "When it comes to trophies and statistics, the important thing is to keep going, never be satisfied and always keep improving. I do not like to give a precise number of goals or statistics, but the objective is always to try to improve myself, as a player and also as a person."


    What message would you like to leave for the fans, with whom you have a special bond?

    "First of all, I thank them, because from the first day I returned to the first team I was welcomed in an incredible way. I say thank you: I am very happy to continue this adventure together."

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