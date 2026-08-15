Seven days to go. Inter, now under Cristian Chivu and set for a Ferragosto friendly against Real Betis, head into their final test before their official season debut, scheduled for Saturday 22 August at 6.30pm at San Siro against newly promoted Monza, who are back in Serie A after a long road that ended with victory in the Serie B play-offs. It is a start they cannot afford to miss if they are to pick up where they left off, with the domestic double and the clear aim of making a much bigger impact in the Champions League.





With a week left before the season starts, here is what is working and what is not, on the pitch and in the transfer market.



