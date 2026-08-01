Inter back in for Curtis Jones with £30m offer but Serie A side fall short of Liverpool demand for midfielder

Inter have set their sights on Liverpool midfielder Jones. The Serie A giants recently submitted a £30m offer to bring the Englishman to San Siro this summer. However, Liverpool have quickly rebuffed the initial approach, as per Gazzetta. The Premier League club are holding out for a fee closer to €40m before they consider parting ways with their academy graduate.

Inter's hierarchy, led by president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, remain determined to get their man. The duo recently held a strategic dinner with head coach Christian Chivu to discuss their next transfer market moves.







