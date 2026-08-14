Speaking to the club's TV channel, Frattesi said:





"The negotiations? I dealt with them well. On days like that you go back and forth, but I lived through the wait with desire. It was tiring, but beautiful: it was worth it. When I arrived, I recognised the streets I used to walk as a child, when I trained at La Giustiniana. I'm back with a different responsibility and greater maturity. I think the time has come for me to take on important responsibilities and I do so very willingly."





"At Inter too I had built a good relationship with the fans, even though I didn't play much. There were ups and downs, but we always got on well. The involvement from the Lazio fans has given me great pleasure. I needed to feel at the centre of a project again: this welcome gives me a huge lift.We had already been quite close in January, then for a series of reasons we weren't able to get the deal done. This time they told me a couple of days ago: there was only time to decide and sort out the paperwork. I didn't have many doubts."