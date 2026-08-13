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Inter, Frattesi to Lazio is done: the final figures

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The midfielder leaves Inter and moves to Gattuso's side, on a loan deal with an option to buy that can become an obligation under certain conditions.

It's done. Davide Frattesi has left Inter and joined Lazio: the deal was finalised in the last few minutes, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with the midfielder saying goodbye to Inter after three seasons of ups and downs and returning to the capital, this time in the biancoceleste shirt, after coming through the youth ranks at Roma.





  • The format and the figures

    Agreement reached and documents are now being exchanged for the midfielder, €1 million for the loan and a €14 million option to buy. The obligation to buy is tied to appearances and Lazio's league position. Also confirmed is a 50% sell-on clause on any future resale.

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  • The resale and the replacement

    Inter and Lazio have spent the past few days putting the deal together, weighing up the formula and the figures before reaching a handshake agreement. The medical and the official announcement are still to come before it becomes formal and final. Formula and figures: a loan with an obligation to buy triggered by the fulfilment of certain conditions. the Nerazzurri club will even retain 50% of any future resale: the man chosen to replace Frattesi is Curtis Jones, whom Inter already tried to sign in January and whom Liverpool value at €35 million.



  • The medicals

    Medical examinations are scheduled for tomorrow in Rome with Lazio: Frattesi will return to a leading role and the starting line-up after scoring 15 goals for Inter, in a bid to rejoin the Italy squad.

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