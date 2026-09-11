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Grafica Dimarco Inter 2026 27Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Dimarco partially back in training with the group: the situation ahead of Udinese

Inter
F. Dimarco
Serie A

Another separate training session, however, for Spence

Federico Dimarco has almost completely recovered from the slight sprain to his left knee he suffered during Inter-Napoli last Saturday. The Inter wing-back, who also missed the Champions League match the Italian champions lost 2-1 to Real Madrid because of that problem, completed the first half of training with his team-mates today before continuing his individual programme.

  • According to FcInter1908.it, the chances of a call-up for next Monday's late kick-off against Udinese at the Meazza are growing. It remains to be seen how Cristian Chivu will possibly decide to use him, with the next two training sessions before the league match set to shape that decision, with Carlos Augusto still the favourite at the moment for a place in the starting line-up. Djed Spence, meanwhile, has again trained separately, but will soon be back with his team-mates and able to make his debut in the Nerazzurri shirt.

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Serie A
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Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI