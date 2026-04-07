Inter: Diaby’s price drops – the summer plan and Al Ittihad’s bid, and what changes with Dumfries and Luis Henrique

During the last transfer window, Inter were looking for a new signing who could play across the full width of the pitch, as they were considering selling Luis Henrique; after making moves for Cancelo and Perisic, they also tried to sign Diaby. This summer, the Nerazzurri could consider letting either Dumfries or Luis Henrique leave, depending on the offers received; therefore, should one of the two depart, a replacement will be needed in that position for Chivu’s 3-5-2 formation, and so one of the ideas under consideration is a return for Diaby. The player is fully open to a possible move to Italy, but negotiations will need to take place with Al Ittihad.



