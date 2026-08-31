Yanis Massolin has left Inter to join Cagliari on loan with an option to buy. This is the statement from the Nerazzurri club: ""FC Internazionale Milano announce the transfer of Yanis Massolin to Cagliari. The midfielder, born in 2002, joins on a temporary deal with an option and counter-option".
Modena FC
Translated by
Inter confirm Yanis Massolin has joined Cagliari on loan
The buy-out figures
Next summer, Cagliari can sign the former Modena player on a permanent deal for €7 million, while the club in Viale della Liberazione can trigger their buy-back option by paying €8.5 million.
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