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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER MILAN-UDINESEAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Inter, Chivu: "The first half? What I said stays between me and the squad. Last year we started worse"

Inter
C. Chivu
Serie A

Inter’s manager speaks after the 2-2 draw against Roma

Cristian Chivu, Inter manager, spoke to DAZN after his side's 2-2 draw with Roma at the Olimpico: "Why did we start like that? I spoke to the team about the first half at half-time, and that stays between me and them. In the second half we showed personality and produced more. We will work to iron out certain things, in the end it is a good point against a strong team".


The Romanian coach added: "You have to understand who the opponent are. But you learn, you move forward. Last year at this point in the season we were in a worse position. And we have already played two head-to-head clashes, with Napoli and Roma. I will take the good things we did in the second half".



  • Again on the difficulties in the first half: "What I say stays in the dressing room, we are aware of what we did not do well. There are two phases in any case, when you have the ball and when you do not have it. We have to improve when we do not have the ball".


    On the passing of Sandro Mazzola: "I join the entire football world in sending condolences to the family, we have lost an icon and a legend, I am very sorry".


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