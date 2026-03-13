Inter: Bastoni is captivated by Barcelona – he is Deco’s top target

The first thoughts regarding the summer transfer window are beginning to take shape, and at Barcelona – as is no surprise – particular attention is being paid to potential moves to strengthen the defence.

On the Blaugrana club’s list of targets – and this is certainly not a new rumour either – a name has long been circled in red and viewed by the Catalan management as a top priority: Alessandro Bastoni.

The Inter full-back, born in 1999, is one of Barcelona’s key targets, and the club has already made preliminary enquiries to gauge the potential terms for a deal between the parties. But on this matter, there is an interesting development to report.