Inside Bafana Bafana's historic win over South Korea: highlights, stats, player ratings, reactions and celebrations

South Africa kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive, securing a place in the knockout round with a vital win over South Korea on Thursday at the Monterrey Stadium.

Bafana Bafana came out with purpose and ambition, creating better openings in an entertaining first half.

Thalente Mbatha looked destined to give Hugo Broos' men the advantage, but Seung-Gyu Kim produced a crucial stop to keep South Korea level.

Despite a spirited and hard-fought battle between the two nations, neither side could find the breakthrough as the teams went into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

With the stakes rising, the second half unfolded at a frantic pace as both teams went in search of a decisive goal.

Taegeuk Warriors thought they had found it in the 60th minute, only for Ronwen Williams to pull off a vital save.

The warning proved costly for the Asians, as Bafana struck just three minutes later through Maseko, who finally buried his 5th chance of the match to hand the Mzansi outfit a priceless lead.

It ended in joy for Bafana as a solitary goal proved enough to secure all three points and book their place in the Round of 32 where they will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles.

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