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Steve Blues

Inside Bafana Bafana's historic win over South Korea: highlights, stats, player ratings, reactions and celebrations

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
R. Williams
T. Mbatha
S. Kim
T. Maseko
South Africa vs Canada
Canada

The mandate was clear for Hugo Broos and his troops, win and they would make history, anything else would end in failure. They rose to the occasion magnificently, delivering a disciplined, determined performance to emerge victorious and set up a Round of 32 clash with Canada on Sunday where the dream of progressing to the next round is very real.

  • The match report and highlights

    South Africa kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive, securing a place in the knockout round with a vital win over South Korea on Thursday at the Monterrey Stadium.

    Bafana Bafana came out with purpose and ambition, creating better openings in an entertaining first half.

    Thalente Mbatha looked destined to give Hugo Broos' men the advantage, but Seung-Gyu Kim produced a crucial stop to keep South Korea level.

    Despite a spirited and hard-fought battle between the two nations, neither side could find the breakthrough as the teams went into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

    With the stakes rising, the second half unfolded at a frantic pace as both teams went in search of a decisive goal.

    Taegeuk Warriors thought they had found it in the 60th minute, only for Ronwen Williams to pull off a vital save.

    The warning proved costly for the Asians, as Bafana struck just three minutes later through Maseko, who finally buried his 5th chance of the match to hand the Mzansi outfit a priceless lead.

    It ended in joy for Bafana as a solitary goal proved enough to secure all three points and book their place in the Round of 32 where they will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles.

    WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:



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  • Relive the goal

    Go on... watch it again!


  • The match stats

    STAT

    SOUTH AFRICA

    SOUTH KOREA

    Score

    1

    0

    Expected goals (xG)

    1.16

    0.90

    Possession

    32%

    68%

    Total shots

    13

    8

    Shots on target

    4

    3

    Touches in opposition box

    13

    18

    Accurate passes

    277 (81%)

    641 (89%)

    Yellow cards

    1

    1

    Corners

    4

    6


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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    Bafana's top player ratings

    According to Fotmob Ronwen Williams (8.6) was Bafana's highest rated player having kept a clean sheet and providing the team with a solid distribution base.

    The entire defence scored highly on the rating system with central defensive pairing Mbekezeli Mbokazi (7.9) and Ime Okon (7.2) particularly effective but it was right back Khuliso Mudau (8.1) who scored the highest outfield player rating in the match.

    The 31-year-old made 38/39 (97%) accurate passes, had 59 touches on the ball, made 11 defensive contributions and basically repelled everything South Korea threw at him down their left flank.

    Obviously for the attackers, goal scorer Thapelo Maseko (7.6) rated the highest for not only his goal but the highest number of touches in the opposition box (7) and contributing the most shots (5) of anyone in the match, despite being subbed off after 75 minutes.

  • Hugo Broos post-match interview - 'We had to be patient'


  • Post-match dressing room

    The Bafana Bafana squad celebrating in the locker room after their victory.


  • Fans react to the 1-0 win over South Korea

    It’s happening, man. It’s really happening 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 South Africa, we have done it!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 - kay_mahapa

    Bring Brazil we show them too - Nikhuluma Kakhulu

    Bafana Bafana just painted history green and gold! South Africa is through to the knockout stage! - @BALUCIAGA


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South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Canada crest
Canada
CAN