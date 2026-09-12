‘Ghana will always be a part of me’ – Athletic Club star Inaki Williams announces emotional retirement from international football

Following his decision, Williams shared a heartfelt message expressing how much representing Ghana meant to him personally. The forward highlighted the deep connection he forged with the nation throughout his international career.

"I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end," he wrote. I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt.

"Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been part of this journey and for all the love you have always shown me. Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Star as one of you, wherever I am."







