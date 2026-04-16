'It's killing me!' - Ian Wright bemoans Arsenal's struggles as Roy Keane snaps back at moaning Gunners legend

Appearing on The Overlap alongside Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, and Keane, Wright admitted he was struggling to cope with the team's visible edginess. He expressed deep frustration at seeing the hard work of the season potentially unravel due to individual errors and a perceived lack of conviction on the pitch.

Venting his frustration regarding the current state of the squad, Wright said: "Watching the games, it hurts. There's a pain that's hurting me. It's killing me that I can't feel it. I've put so much, invested so much into the manager, the team, the players, everything. And they've got to a place again and you are just seeing it falling away, you're seeing players making mistakes."