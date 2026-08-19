Getty Images Sport
'I was enchanted' - Matteo Ruggeri reveals why he chose Aston Villa
A new chapter at Villa Park
Aston Villa's latest recruit, Ruggeri, has expressed his immense pride after finalising his move to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old - who joined the Spanish side last season on a five-year contract and made 47 appearances across all competitions, providing seven assists, before completing his summer switch to Villa - enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks at Atalanta and is now eager to establish himself as a key figure under Unai Emery.
'I am very happy to be here,' Ruggeri told the official Aston Villa media channels. 'It’s very exciting for me to be part of this club; I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and start this adventure. I was really enchanted by the project of the team, I know it’s a huge league with big expectations, and looking at recent results, I had no doubts about saying yes and being part of this club.'
- Getty Images Sport
European pedigree and tactical fit
Ruggeri arrives at Villa Park with considerable experience at the highest level, having featured prominently in European competitions. During his time with both Atalanta and Atletico Madrid, the versatile left-back amassed 23 appearances in the Champions League, providing three assists along the way. His ability to operate as a traditional full-back or as a wing-back in a five-man midfield offers Emery valuable tactical flexibility.
'I’ve definitely watched lots of Aston Villa games, and was really impressed by the intensity that the coach wants, the quality of the football he demands, and this is why I had no doubts about coming here to begin defending these club colours. Last season was important for me, and I hope to do just as well with Aston Villa, and then win a trophy with this club,' Ruggeri continued.
International ambitions and defensive idols
Despite his impressive club form - which includes winning the 2023-24 Europa League with Atalanta and reaching the Copa del Rey final with Atletico Madrid last season - as well as multiple call-ups to the Azzurri squad, Ruggeri is still waiting to earn his first senior cap for Italy. The move to the Premier League is seen as a strategic step to catch the eye of the national team coaching staff. Ruggeri has long looked up to legendary figures for inspiration, specifically citing one of the greatest defenders in history as his childhood hero.
'As a child I really liked Paolo Maldini as a left-back, but over the years I didn’t have a specific player to model myself on. He was the one I looked up to when I was a kid,' the defender admitted.
- Getty Images Sport
Anticipation for the Villa Park atmosphere
The Italian defender could be in line for a swift debut, with Villa scheduled to face Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend before a heavyweight clash against Arsenal. Ruggeri has already been doing his homework on his new surroundings, studying the passionate support that awaits him at Villa Park.
'I saw many videos and photos of the stadium, and I can’t wait to play there, because I saw the fans are incredible. I can’t wait to get to know the atmosphere,' he said. With the club riding a wave of momentum following their recent European success and domestic progress, Ruggeri enters a squad brimming with confidence.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting